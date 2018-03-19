BRAND NEW
Sun 10e|7p

Queen Helena Shares Some Touching Love Advice With Willow on The Royals

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A word to the wise! 

Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) and Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) share a sweet moment on Sunday's new episode of The Royals. The queen is still busy at work trying to find King Robert (Max Brown) a wife and she gives Willow a little bit of advice when the time comes for her to find a mate. 

"Look, it's not exactly torture being queen, but it is forever," she explains. "You sacrifice a lot standing next to a member of the royal family." Willow understands what she means. After being around the royal family for a while, she knows it's not exactly the fairy tale ending one would assume. 

Watch

The Royals Stars Gush Over Enchanting Meghan Markle

After taking a brief detour to see if Willow has any information about Liam's (William Moseley) latest conquest, Greta, Helena gives Willow some final advice on matters of the heart. "Speaking of, are we out in front of Liam's latest dalliance?" she asks her. "She looks like she has a nice personality." Oh burn! 

Just as quickly, she returns to her calm motherly demeanor to offer Willow a final bit of advice about love. "You're not wrong to expect your love to be true. It's nice to know a man sees you and appreciates you for you," the queen tells her. "This isn't always the greatest environment for that."

See the sweet moment in the clip above! 

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , William Moseley , Tom Austen , Elizabeth Hurley , Top Stories
Latest News
Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly's Dog Chewie Dies: "My Heart Is Borken Into a Million Pieces"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt Release Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen Mashup for #MarchforOurLives

Family Guy

Family Guy Reveals Stewie's Real Voice and Addresses His Sexuality...And Bethenny Frankel Feelings

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Gets Revenge on Nick Young: I Burned All His Clothes

David Arquette, Rosanna Arquette, Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry Gives David & Rosanna Arquette a Comforting Message From Their Late Sister Alexis on Hollywood Medium

Blink-182

Blink-182 Announces King of the Weekend Las Vegas Residency

Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Announces Indefinite Hiatus and Looks Back on "One Hell" of a Journey

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.