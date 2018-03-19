Queen Helena Shares Some Touching Love Advice With Willow on The Royals

A word to the wise!

Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) and Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) share a sweet moment on Sunday's new episode of The Royals. The queen is still busy at work trying to find King Robert (Max Brown) a wife and she gives Willow a little bit of advice when the time comes for her to find a mate.

"Look, it's not exactly torture being queen, but it is forever," she explains. "You sacrifice a lot standing next to a member of the royal family." Willow understands what she means. After being around the royal family for a while, she knows it's not exactly the fairy tale ending one would assume.