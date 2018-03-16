If Kate Middleton’s Engagement Dress Came in Every Color…

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kate Middleton, Issa Engagement Dress

Getty Images

Stop the presses! Kate Middleton's famed royal-blue engagement dress now comes in green!

Why is this a big deal? Because Prince William's other half's Issa London silk-jersey wrap dress sold out almost immediately after Kate was photographed in it back in November 2010. The £430 (or about $600) dress was so popular, in fact, that the brand couldn't keep up with demand and had to stop operations.

Don't worry—the Kate Middleton Effect is so real that the brand, now called Issa, recently relaunched with a British retailer called House of Fraser. In its inventory—with no surprise—is the duchess' engagement dress, now called the Kate Tie Wrap Dress. Of course, modern times calls for updates, so the dress is now featured in an emerald green and retails for a much lower price: £99 (or about $138).

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

While the color change is interesting, it got us to thinking: What would have Prince William and Kate's engagement photos looked like if she was wearing the dress in different hues. With a little help from Photoshop, we ran with these style simulations.

ESC: Kate Middleton, Issa Engagement Dress

Getty Images

You tell us: Was Kate's original sapphire-hued dress the right call? Or would she have looked better in another color?

ESC: Kate Middleton, Issa Engagement Dress

Getty Images

RELATED ARTICLE: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Twinning in Their Blue Pumps

RELATED ARTICLE: Get Meghan Markle's $1K Dainty Jewelry Look for Under $100

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Coachella Style Guide, Kendall Jenner

11 Universal Truths About Celebrity Coachella Style

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye

Justine Skye Shares 5 Things You Need to Be an It Girl

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Perfects the LBD and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Dare to Wear, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Makes Grandmas Proud With New Pants Trend

Olivia Wilde

Best New Beauty Products to Obsess Over This Spring 2018

ESC: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett

Is Sandra Bullock's "Penis Facial" the Next It Spa Treatment?

How to Workout Like Selena Gomez

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.