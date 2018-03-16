Watch Seth Green Lick Katie Holmes' Feet in This NSFW Dear Dictator Clip

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 5:00 PM
Katie Holmes and Seth Green bond over a mutual foot fetish in their new flick, Dear Dictator.
And if that's the sort of thing you're into, E! News has an exclusive clip of their onscreen affair from the offbeat comedy also starring Michael Caine, Jason Biggs and Odeya Rush.
Green plays Holmes' married boss in Dear Dictator, and he admits his wife isn't as adventurous in the bedroom as he'd like. "Patty won't let me do this for her. She thinks it's strange," the actor says, to which Katie's character responds, "She's strange!"
Cinedigm
Of course, Dear Dictator isn't all about this celeb pair's NSFW romance. The movie follows Holmes' teen daughter Tatiana (Rush) as she becomes pen pals with a notorious dictator, Anton Vincent (Caine).
As an uprising against Vincent threatens his rule, he flees to Tatiana's suburban home for safety. From there, the duo embark on an unlikely friendship that could end very, very badly.
Press play on the clip above and check out Dear Dictator in theaters now.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!