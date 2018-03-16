Brendan Fraser Says He's Ready to "Go Forward" After Sharing Sexual Assault Allegations

Brendan Fraser is returning to the Hollywood spotlight optimistic and hopeful.

It's been less than a month since the actor claimed in an interview with GQ that he was groped by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

According to Brendan, Philip Berk grabbed his butt after a ceremony where he announced the group's annual charitable donation. The actor says he demanded and received a written apology from Philip following the incident but struggled to move on. Philip says in his memoir that he just pinched the actor as a joke.

But at Thursday night's FX Annual All-Star Party, Brendan reflected on the candid interview where he expressed hope that things will change.

"It just spoke my truth. A lot can happen and it's important to unburden yourself with the things you just don't need anymore. I can go forward now and I feel good that I was inspired by others with courage and I was able to speak what I needed to say and it's a new time," he shared with E! News. "It's a new era and I think some change that's good is going to come about. I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful."