11 Universal Truths About Celebrity Coachella Style

Getty Images
by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 3:12 PM
Getty Images
It's about one month away from Coachella—are you ready?
Even if you don't have plans to attend the first major event of musical festival season, the celebrities sure are. They flock to the three-day extravaganza (this year, headlined by The Weeknd, Beyoncé and Eminem) like flies to honey. What will they wear? While there are some hippie-inspired themes that will always have a following (read: fringe, lace and lots of flower crowns), the celebrities are pros at also dressing for circumstance, including weather, activities and more.
What should you wear for the heat? How do you elevate a simple mini? What shoes are best? We unravel the common threads in celebrity Coachella style, so you know exactly what to pack this year.
Should you be hitting your local music fest or simply transitioning into a warm-weather wardrobe, here are 11 fashion truths that may help you.
First rule of Coachella fashion: Be comfortable...because you'll be dancing the night away, lounging on grassy mounds, eating and drinking 'til your hearts are content. If something is too tight or loose and you're fidgeting or insecure about how something looks, it'll take away from the whole experience.
It's a universal truth of all music festivals: Skin is in. Show what you're comfortable with, whether that be a sliver of leg, a toned midriff, like Bella's, or more!
You're basically at a concert extravaganza. Channel those rock-'n'-roll vibes with your favorite band tees. Do what Olivia did and pair it with a leather mini and sneakers.
Article continues below
This is a time to be as extra as you want, whether that means wearing unicorn-colored hair, glitter makeup and a metallic onesie or simply wearing the brightest, boldest print in your closet.
Coachella is a marathon event, not a stylish sprint. Even if you don't like to dance, you're probably going to spend all day roaming the vast grounds. Even walking from the car pick-me-up to the festival grounds is a trek. Protect your feet with a pair of comfortable sneakers you don't mind getting dirty. All black or white ones, like Kendall's, match with everything.
If sneakers are too simple for your major ensemble, opt for combat boots. With swarms of people dancing comes accidental-albeit-continuous foot-on-foot stepping—and that isn't cute. Whether you're wearing leather shorts and a graphic tee or your most feminine floral mini-dress, combat boots give you that edge factor.
Article continues below
Did we mention it was going to be hot? For an easy Coachella outfit, slide into a bold, billowy mini-dress slip and call it a day. To elevate this look to It Girl status, pair the dress with a lace bralette and very comfortable boots. Don't even bother with the hair—it's going up anyway.
You may not be a flower-crown-wearing hippie, but this venue is definitely a place to showcase your more whimsical side. Long maxi-dresses, especially of the lace and crochet variety, will be out in full fashion force. Pair the piece with your favorite gem-encrusted sandals and frolic away.
Dressing for the weather can be tricky. During the day, it's hotter than Hades; nighttime can get really windy. What's a festival-goer to do? Wear lightweight fabrics, like linen. Not only will you survive the heat, but it's layerable.
Article continues below
Even the color averse respects poppy hues at Coachella. Why? It's just plain fun, and isn't that what musical festivals are all about?
Unless you're wearing cut-off shorts, opt for billowy denim. It's too hot to be be living in skinny jeans all weekend long. Pair your oversize denim, like culottes or a dress, with pieces tighter and smaller in proportion, like crop tops and bralettes. Not only will this look provide ventilation but you'll look boho-chic.
RELATED ARTICLE: Justine Skye Shares 5 Things You Need to Be an It Girl
RELATED ARTICLE: Bella Hadid Makes Grandmas Proud With New Pants Trend
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!