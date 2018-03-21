WED 9E|6P
Tyler Henry Helps Nicole Sullivan Find Closure After Her Grandmother's Death: ''I've Been So Stressed About That For So Many Years''

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 6:00 AM

It's never too late for closure! 

Tyler Henry is connecting Nicole Sullivan to her beloved grandmother on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. The actress has had something weighing on her since her grandmother passed away and Tyler has the answers she needs! 

After giving him an object from her grandmother Julia, she proceeds to have him channel some specific information for her. "I do have a question, and I don't know how to phrase it exactly," she shares with Tyler. "She thought at one point before she passed, I was doing something and she thought I was making fun of her...But I just want her to know that I would never have made fun of her and I wasn't."

With that said, Tyler goes right into seeing who comes through. "What is this? She's bringing me to her mouth for some reason, this is funny I don't know what this is," the medium tells her. "I have to figure out. She's laughing. Like laughing, laughing, laughing. I don't know why."

Tyler Henry's Most OMG Moments on Hollywood Medium

Nicole is visibly shocked and instantly knows what he's referring to. "She had—oh my God, that was exactly what it was—she had what we thought was Bell's Palsy, so part of her mouth was drooped," Nicole explains to Tyler. "And I did a character on a television show where I talked out the side of my mouth and it had nothing to do with her Bell's Palsy." 

Even though Nicole was still a little bit worried, Tyler gave her some calming news. "I know it sounds odd, but she's doing this and I'm hearing laughter in my head," he reveals the King of Queens star. "It's like female laughter, and I just needed you to know it's her way of saying she understands and clearly she finds it funny."

"I've been so stressed about that for so many years...So to hear her laughing, that's crazy," she shares through her tears.  

Watch the clip above to see the sweet moment! 

