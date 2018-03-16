Jennifer Garner Moved Nick Robinson to Tears on Love Simon Set

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 1:48 PM
Jennifer Garner spurred Love, Simon co-star Nick Robinson to burst into tears while filming a scene inspired by a heartwarming true story.
In the film, the 22-year-old actor plays a gay teenager who keeps his sexuality a secret. Meanwhile, he has fallen in love with a fellow, anonymous closeted classmate with whom he's been exchanging emails. Then a blackmailer finds the emails and threatens to out Simon. Garner and Josh Duhamel play his parents.
Director Greg Berlianti, who is gay himself, told guest interviewer and Olympian Gus Kenworthyon ABC News' Nightline that his real-life past experience with coming out inspired a scene in which Garner's character expresses her support for her son. She tells Simon, "You deserve everything you want."
"I started crying because regardless of your orientation or who you are, your life experience, just hearing those words is really powerful," Robinson said.
Twentieth Century Fox
Twentieth Century Fox
"Nick burst into tears," Berlianti. "I looked around and all the crew was crying. It was in that moment, I think that we all kind of realized, this is a much more universal message than we thought."
Love, Simon was released on Friday and also stars 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford and X-Men: Apocalypse's Alexandra Shipp.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!