RuPaul Serves Up Inspiration at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Shantay, RuPaul stays!

The world-famous drag queen and television personality received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today, calling the achievement the "most important moment in my professional career."

Jane Fonda, who introduced RuPaul during the ceremony, remarked that the LGBT icon's star should be "at least three sizes bigger than any other star on the Walk of Fame." She also gushed, "Behind the glamour, behind the drag queen is a man of great depth, incredible intelligence and compassion."

But it was RuPaul's speech that really embodied his spirit, as he called upon the crowd to declare, "Everybody say love!"

"Now drive that down Hollywood Boulevard," he teased. "Get your ass out of here!"