Saturday Savings: Olivia Munn's Shearling Jacket Is Now Only $50!

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 4:30 AM

Spring has almost sprung! Too bad it's still pretty cold in most places across the U.S. 

Lucky for us, Olivia Munn's shearling-lined jacket from Ann Taylor is now on sale for $48.88, down from $198. The actress wore the budget-friendly topper while working in Toronto last week (so it's got to be pretty cozy). She layered the jacket with an all-white ensemble, including a white hoodie, cropped tee and high-waist jeans. Snow-bunny chic? More like snow-bunny strong! 

You may have reservations about buying a winter coat or any cold-weather piece so late in the season, but actually, it's the best time to do so. Retailers put their winter wear on major sale so they can make room for spring inventory. Get a few more weeks' use out of this celeb-approved staple, then wear it every day come next fall. 

What's great about Olivia's faux shearling-lined coat is the color. Beige matches with everything, whether you want to go for a monochrome look, like the star, or bring in pops of color. It's a winter staple you can scoop up now for a fraction of the cost. 

Not digging the X-Men: Apocalypse actress' version. We rounded a few options that might pique your interest. 

ESC: Beige Shearling Coat

On Olivia

Ann Taylor Faux Shearling Coat, Was $198; Now $49.88

ESC: Beige Shearling Coat

H&M

Jacket with Faux Fur Lining, Was $69.99; Now $49.99

ESC: Beige Shearling Coat

Chloe

Shearling Aviator Jacket, Was $4,995; Now $2,997

ESC: Beige Shearling Coat

Aritzia

Wilfred Free Waterhouse Coat, Was $398; Now $149.99

ESC: Beige Shearling Coat

Acne Studios

Velocite Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket, $2,800

ESC: Beige Shearling Coat

Mango

Faux Shearling-Lined Biker Jacket, $119.99

ESC: Beige Shearling Coat

Sandro

Shearling Biker Jacket, $1,895; Was $758 

ESC: Beige Shearling Coat

Topshop

Cream Shearling Jacket, $1,200

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

