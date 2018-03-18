Was Megan Morrison Poisoned By the Institute on The Arrangement? Watch to Find Out!

The Institute for the Higher Mind did not come to play!

In this week's all-new The Arrangement, Megan Morrison's (Christine Evangelista) nagging stomach pains caused the actress to faint at a big Hollywood event!

The incident prompted a major media frenzy and plenty of salacious rumors, sending Deann (Lexa Doig) and Terence (Michael Vartan) into crisis management mode. But after learning that Lisbeth's (Ashley Hinshaw) food and water were poisoned when she was at the Institute, Megan couldn't help but wonder if she too had fallen victim to IHM's sinister ways.

Two months prior to her fainting spell, Megan met with Lisbeth to get all the details on her time at the Institute.

"There are so many things I want to ask you. Can we start with Terence? He's done things that should've destroyed me and Kyle (Josh Henderson) and it makes me wonder if he did something to make you leave," Megan prodded.

"They poisoned my food and water," Lisbeth revealed.