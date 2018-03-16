Blake Lively's 2018 Met Gala Dress Has Taken 600 Hours to Make—and It's Not Done

A lot of work goes into dressing Blake Lively for the Met Gala. This year, it's 600 hours worth...and counting.

The beloved actress and emerging style icon has been a staple on the Met Gala red carpet for nearly a decade, having made her debut in 2008 in a Ralph Lauren feathered strapless black gown. Devoted fans and followers have waited with bated breath for the star to arrive onto the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art ever since.

While it's still very much unknown what kind of look Lively will don at this year's soirée—the theme is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"—she has offered a telling detail about the preparation.

"This year's may be my favorite dress ever," the actress told Vogue at Barneys pop-up event for Tod's. "They've already worked on it for 600 hours, and it's not done."