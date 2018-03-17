Looking Back at Rob Kardashian's Whirlwind Year on His 31st Birthday

Rob Kardashiancelebrates his 31st birthday today, the conclusion to one of the most trying—and rewarding—years of his life.

The reality TV star was forced to navigate the realities of single parenthood as his relationship with Blac Chynadeteriorated, all while managing ongoing health concerns and staying present for Dream Kardashian. Legal trouble also plagued Kris Jenner's only son, as his former girlfriend obtained a restraining order against him and jeopardized his custody rights.

But with the lows came the highs, Rob having flourished as a father to baby Dream and dedicating the past 12 months to her happiness.

Look back at his dramatic year in the timeline below: