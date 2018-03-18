Jasper and Princess Eleanor's Fate Revealed on The Royals! Plus, Prince Liam Discovers the Truth About King Robert

That escalated quickly!

We're only two episodes into the new season of The Royals and Prince Liam (Will Moseley) may have found exactly what he needs to destroy King Robert (Max Brown), but something tells us it won't be that simple.

First, Jasper (Tom Austen) remains in critical condition after being shot, and Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) was by his side every step of the way to ensure he is going to pull through. But she needs a little support from Liam who is nowhere to be found.

"Where are you? Jasper's in surgery, I need you here," she texted Liam before his plane took off. "I'm sorry, Len. Can't get back," he responds to her.