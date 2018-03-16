How Becca Kufrin’s Night One Dress Ranks Among The Bachelorette's Best and Worst Premiere Looks Ever

A new journey begins.

Less than two weeks after The Bachelor's most shocking finale ever, Becca Kufrin has already started filming her season of The Bachelorette.

On Thursday night, creator Mike Fleiss provided behind-the-scenes photos from Becca's first night as the franchise's new lead, during which she met all the men that will be vying for her love in season 14.

Aside from a lot of attention being paid to the various limo exit strategies (a chicken suit?!), another major focus on night one is the gown the lead chooses to wear to make her official first impression as the Bachelorette. And like many Bachelorettes before her, Becca, 27, decided to go full-on glam for her premiere, wowing us (and surely her suitors) in a beaded white gown.