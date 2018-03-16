DeWanda Wise: "I Will No Longer Be in Captain Marvel"

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 11:32 AM

DeWanda Wise

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

DeWanda Wise will not star in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie after all.

In January, it was announced that the actress had landed a role in the Marvel superhero movie. It would have marked her first major film role. On Thursday, she confirmed on Instagram Stories that she had dropped out of the movie because she was scheduled to work on it while She's Gotta Have It, Spike Lee's Netflix comedy series in which she stars as the lead actress, was also in production.

"It's true," Wise wrote. "I will no longer be in Captain Marvel because the schedule conflicts with season 2 of She's Gotta Have It."

"Last week I felt pretty devastated—this week is leaps and bounds better," she continued. "You see, if you had told me that this would happen any year prior to 2016, I would have doubled over with laughter. But here we are—at a moment in culture where scheduling conflicts are rapidly replacing lack of options, and I feel absolutely blessed to be here."

Captain Marvel stars Oscar-winning Room actress Brie Larson as the title character. The movie also features Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn.

Captain Marvel is set for release in March 2019.

