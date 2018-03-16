How the Archbishop Is Prepping for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 9:32 AM

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding just two months away, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby sat down with ITV News to reveal how he's getting ready for the big day.

"One has marriage preparation with the couple," he explained in the Mar. 16 interview. "You talk about what they want in the wedding, discuss it with the Dean of Windsor—just what you do for [other] weddings. It's just on an infinitely larger scale." 

He also shared past mistakes he's made at other weddings that he hopes to not repeat this time around.

"I try and remember, unlike recent weddings, I must not drop the ring, as I did for one of my staff when I took their wedding," he said. "I must not forget to get the vows in the right order as I did at the rehearsal for one of my children's weddings—fortunately not for the real thing." 

When the journalist pointed out that people across the world would be watching, the Archbishop replied, "I know. I'm just really trying not to think about that too much."

Still, he didn't seem too worried.

"You focus on the couple. It's their day," he said. "At the heart of it is two people who have fallen in love with each other, who are committing their lives to each other with the most beautiful words and profound thoughts. You do it in the presence of God through Jesus Christ. You pray for them to have the strength to fulfill their vows and you seek to do it in a way that respects their integrity and honors their commitment."

Watch the video starting at about the 18:48 mark to see Welby weigh in on the couple's marriage preparation.

Countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding: What It's Really Like Being a Royal Bridesmaid

In addition to talking about Harry and Meghan's wedding, Welby discussed Meghan's recent baptism. Sources told E! News the former Suits star received the sacrament during a 45-minute private ceremony Tuesday evening. Welby presided over the ceremony, which reportedly took place on the Kensington Palace grounds.

While Welby said he could reveal "almost nothing at all" about the baptism, he did say "it was very special."

"It was beautiful, sincere—deeply sincere—and very moving" he continued at about the 17:28 mark. "It was a great privilege." 

Welby will help Harry and Meghan tie the knot May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

