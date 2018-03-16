Why RuPaul's Drag Race Needs to Change Its Controversial All Stars Elimination Process

Did RuPaul just totally f--k it up?

In last night's season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3, before the final four could be culled down to a top two and a winner could join Chad Michaels and Alaska in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, Mama Ru introduced the final gag of the season. For the first time in Drag Race herstory, the eliminated queens returned (yes, again) to act as a jury of the final four's "queer peers," as Ru put it, and determine which two would get the opportunity to lip sync for their legacy as the top two.

Shangela, Trixie Mattel, Kennedy Davenport and BeBe Zahara Benet each had to take a sit across from Morgan McMichaels, Thorgy Thor, Milk, Aja, Chi Chi DeVayne and BenDeLaCreme and plead their case for why they should make it to the top two. But when it came time for Morgan, acting as jury forewoman, to reveal who was moving on, it became abundantly clear that the season's final gag was nothing more than the ultimate face crack.