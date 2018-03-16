Clarissa Explains It All Revival With Melissa Joan Hart Taking Shape at Nickelodeon

"I think it would have to be done really right. You can only go back to the well so many times...it's either going to be done really well and people will only know me as this one character for the rest of my life, or it's going to be really embarrassing and I'll never work again," she said with a laugh. "I think it's a really tricky, fine line to walk as an actor and I had a fantastic time on that show and I just think fondly on every moment I had—all seven years on Sabrina and those four years on Clarissa—but I think you just have to be really careful with that stuff. I know the fans say they want it, but then—then they're really hard on you after. It never turns out as well as the fan-fiction does, you know?

"So, I don't know. If we were going to redo it, I would take real quality control measures to make sure that this is going to be something fantastic," she said.