Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Teases Global Destruction, New Alliances and Thanos' Rise to Power

After the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the heroes are "fractured at the start of the movie. It was always the intent, in a larger arc, to split the Avengers up before the greatest threat they've ever seen," co-director Joe Russo recently told Entertainment Weekly. "Thanos is a virtually indestructible character, which makes him an extremely difficult character to fight."

Downey, who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 with Iron Man, promised a spectacular climax in Infinity War. "Believe me, I'm tired of every movie, you know, 'It's the end! It's Armageddon! It's the be-all, end-all, forever!' And then it's...not. This one actually is," Downey told the magazine with a laugh. "They're not kidding. This is a heads-will-roll scenario."

"The notion of an ending, the notion of a finale, became very intriguing to us, on large part because you don't see it that often in this particular genre," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige added. With this film, and its 2019 sequel, "We're going to pull out the stops, and stop exploring conventions, and look to do stuff where we go, 'Oh, but if we do that, that's very, very definitive,'" Downey said. "Well, great, let's get definitive for a change! We're like a family now. Ten years later, we're hanging out and having lunch, and kind of wondering when the draft is going to come in. Which one of us bites it and when?" At least some of the character will not survive, as screenwriter Stephen McFeely said, "It's safe to say we will say farewell to people."

But before then, the heroes must unite to stop Thanos.