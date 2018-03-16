Tamar Braxton Shaves Her Head: "I'm Over Feeling Captive to a Wig"

While it's unclear if anything in particular triggered the change, the star has undergone a series of personal and professional changes in recent years. The former Real co-host filed for divorce from her husband of nearly a decade, Vincent Herbert, back in October 2017. Some public drama between the two ensued around the holidays and, by the new year, Braxton sat down with the co-hosts of The View to clear up any speculation about her domestic life.

"I have a regular marriage and regular marriages like everybody else, things happen and in my marriage you know it was just to a point where I felt like divorce was the only option that I had left. Although we're in extensive counseling and that is much needed and it still will always be, but I think the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son and just to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving, secure household that we can. That's why we don't live together."