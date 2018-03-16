Jennifer Garner Still Doesn't Know Why She Made That Face at the Oscars

Don't ask Jennifer Garner about the viral facial expression she made at the 2018 Oscars—she doesn't know why she made it, either.

The 45-year-old actress spoke about the famous look on the Mar. 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

For fans who missed the 90th Academy Awards, cameras caught Garner looking like she just realized something extremely important. She even stopped clapping and opened her mouth as if in awe. Twitter immediately turned the reaction into a meme, making jokes like "Jennifer Garner just realized she forgot to take the chicken out [of] the freezer."

"I can't even look at it. I can't!" Garner said on Friday's episode. "It's too embarrassing."