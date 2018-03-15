Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska's family is about to get a little bigger!

The Teen Mom 2 star announced through Instagram on Thursday evening that she is pregnant and expecting a baby girl.

"....GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months!" she wrote to her five million followers. "We could not be more excited!"

Cole also confirmed the news by sharing a sonogram of his upcoming child. "This proud dad is getting a new Bow," he shared online. "And it's nailed my heart @chelseahouska."

The happy news comes more than five months after the couple celebrated their second wedding ceremony. During the celebration, family and friends witnessed the bond these two parents share.