Grey's Anatomy Tells of First Loves and Someone's (Finally) Engaged

Jo was living in her car, unable to trust anyone and believing she was too screwed up to deserve any happiness anyone wanted to offer her.

Alex's attempts at love were thwarted by his mother's mental illness, which scared off his girlfriend and convinced her he was crazy too.

In present day, Jo started to think of where she could go and what she could do now that she was free of Paul, and Alex worried that he wasn't part of all that possibility. In the end, he was wrong. Jo put on that ring he offered her all those seasons ago and proposed to him, explaining that she never fit in and wanted to keep running from everything until she met Alex.

"You're so screwed up that you make me make sense," she said.

He said yes, obviously.