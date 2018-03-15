Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Pack on the PDA During $25,000 Spanish Getaway

Goodbye Iceland and hello Spain!

As Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham continue to celebrate their engagement, the pair arrived at their next destination where they immediately displayed some serious PDA.

ABC's former Bachelor was all smiles when he embraced his fiancée while wearing a plaid button-down and dark navy jeans.

As for Lauren, she leaned in for a hug while sporting a denim jacket and leggings after a flight on WOW air.

"Made it to Barcelona," Arie wrote on Instagram Stories while showcasing his room at the Iberostar Paseo de Gracia. "This place is incredible. Can this get any better?"