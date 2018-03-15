Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 Crowns a Winner

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 6:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Drag Race All Stars Finalists

VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race has another all star to add to its hall of fame, and everybody's just a little bit shocked. 

After the final four—Trixie Mattel, Kennedy Davenport, BeBe Zahara Benet, and Shangela—faced all the eliminated queens in tonight's finale, that jury narrowed it down to Trixie and Kennedy, shutting out both frontrunner Shangela and Bebe, the only former winner in the bunch. 

After a lip sync to Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," Trixie Mattel was named the winner of All Stars 3. 

Trixie previously competed on season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race, and went on to star in the popular webseries UNHhhh and the Viceland series The Trixie and Katya Show

Photos

Ranking the Top 20 RuPaul's Drag Race Queens

Many fans were shocked by the fact that Trixie and Kennedy were named the top two of the season, especially up against Shangela and BeBe. BeBe won season one of Drag Race, and Shangela was a frontrunner for most of the season. She had three challenge wins and three lip sync wins under her belt, and seemed like an automatic final two.

Several jury members said their final two votes were based on who could benefit from the win more, but considering the fact that Trixie already has a TV show, we're just saying that seems a little suspect. 

Obviously Trixie is fabulous and deserving and we trust the final lip sync decision of RuPaul, but what we do not trust is a jury of eliminated contestants deciding not to vote for the queen who eliminated the most of them but who definitely deserved a shot at the win. This isn't even anything against Kennedy! It's just a fact that Shangela deserved a shot!

All we ask for Christmas this year is that Survivor footage that usually plays over the credits of who everyone voted for, because we need. to. know! 

We'd also like a video of that Grease Live!-style finale performance that we can watch a few more times because it was a delight and it might distract us from our confusion, until season 10 begins next week to make us completely forget any of this ever happened. 

RuPaul's Drag Race returns next Thursday for season 10 on VH1. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Tells of First Loves and Someone's (Finally) Engaged

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Just Like the Cabs, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Is Here

Luke Pell, Robby Hayes, Ashley Iaconetti, Courtney Robertson

9 Unconventional Ways Bachelor Nation Tries to Find Love Again After the Final Rose

Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba to Star in "Bad Boys" TV Spinoff

Katy Perry's "American Idol" Kiss Causes Controversy

Jessica Capshaw, Grey's Anatomy

What Should Jessica Capshaw Do Next After Grey's Anatomy?

Drag Race All Stars Finalists

Who Should Win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.