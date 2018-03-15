9 Unconventional Ways Bachelor Nation Tries to Find Love Again After the Final Rose

ABC
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 5:25 PM
ABC
Breaking up is hard, but breaking up on TV may be harder.
Whether you're watching The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or one of its many equally addictive spinoffs, many contestants leave their show without a fairy-tale proposal or significant other.
At the same time, those same ladies and gentlemen come home to a new level of fame and opportunity to find the man or woman of their dreams.
Luckily for fans, they are able to watch the new relationships blossom or in some cases, watch statuses go from totally taken to totally single.
Just this week, followers of ABC's franchise learned Luke Pell is back with his ex Holly Allen after sparks failed to fly on The Bachelor Winter Games.
As for Ashley Iaconetti, she revealed on her iHeartRadio podcast that she is back on the market after breaking up with Kevin Wendt.
When things don't work out on TV, what do these eligible reality stars really do once they have the courage to jump back in the dating pool?
Take a look in our gallery below at some of the unique ways contestants got back in the game.
After her relationship with Ben Flajnik didn't work out, Courtney Robertson reflected on many of her famous relationships in her memoir titled I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain. In the book, she admitted her hookup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. was the "best sex I've ever had."
When Luke Pell didn't find his happily ever after on The Bachelorette and Bachelor Winter Games, the country singer discovered the right girl had been right in front of him. Yes, he went back to dating former Miss Wyoming USA Holly Allen. They made their relationship Instagram official this week.
Are they or aren't they?! That's the question fans are asking when it comes to The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes and Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay. While they claim to be just friends, their Instagrams and nights out have fans watching their every move.
Earlier this week, MTV announced their new reality show titled Ex on the Beach. The reality show premiering April 19 will feature Bachelor Nation members Jasmine Goode and Chase McNary who may experience their fair share of hookups and breakups in Hawaii. "Your Thursday nights just got a little bit more interesting @exonthebeach," Chase teased on Twitter.
Becca Tilley and Ashley Iaconetti have developed a large fan base partly because of their openness on a wide variety of topics including pop culture and relationships. On her iHeartRadio podcast "Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley," the co-host jokes about being "so single." In comparison, Ashley revealed all the details on her breakup with Kevin Wendt on her "Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous" podcast.
Recently, former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Sarah Herron celebrated one year with her boyfriend. As for how they met, the lucky guy was the video director shooting her first SheLift retreat that challenges girls to step outside of their comfort zones in an effort to discover greater confidence.
After appearing on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Wells Adams became a fan-favorite with co-stars and viewers alike. One of those viewers was Modern Family star Sarah Hyland who reached out to the contestant. Soon after, a love story was started and the pair remain happily together.
Finding love on or off TV is hard. But for former Bachelor in Paradise contestants Daniel Maguire and Vinny Ventiera, they were able to get some guidance (and tough love) from Patti Stanger on The Millionaire Matchmaker.
When appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Nick Viall was asked to play a game of "Dish in the Dark." "Never have I ever hooked up with someone from Bachelor Nation outside of one of the shows I've appeared on," Andy Cohen asked the former Bachelor. Nick ultimately turned his flashlight on meaning he definitely has. As for who the special someone was? We may never know.
Are some methods better than others? We'll let you decide on that one. But we can't forget the famous saying: It's never the wrong time for the right one.
The Bachelorette starring Becca Kufrin premieres this May on ABC.
