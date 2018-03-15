Just Like the Cabs, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Is Here

Your Jersey Shore favorites— Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino—are back and they're "going harder than we've ever gone before." Pray for their livers. Pray for Miami.
"We're older, but I don't' think many of are wiser," Ronnie says in the trailer below. This is a wise statement though.
The cast, who first reunited for E!'s Reunion Road Trip, will gather once again for a Miami vacation. However, this time newlywed Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is sitting out the festivities. Take a look at what's to come. As expected, things look wild.
Here are some choice sound bites from everybody's favorite fist-pumpers.
"I feel like we're classy now."
"The United States vs. The Situation."
"Dude, prison is no joke. It's scary. He's literally not going to survive."
"We're like the hottest messes ever."
"Motherhood has made me crazy."
"As we age, we just get more delinquency. What's the word?"
The revival premieres Thursday, April 5 at 8 p.m. on MTV, and premiere across Viacom's international MTV channels in nearly 180 countries. Jersey Shore Family Vacation has already been renewed for a second season.
On Thursday, March 15 at 8 p.m. MTV will start four "Road to Vacation" specials that take a look back at classic moments from the reality show's original run. These specials will feature new cast interviews. Expect new insight on the hottest hookups, biggest fights and "Snooki-est" moments.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 at 8 p.m. on MTV.