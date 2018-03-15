St. Patrick's Day Is Upon Us–Here's How to Wear Green Without Embarrassing Yourself

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 3:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

St. Patrick's Day is one of those days that doesn't really feel like a holiday, but somehow always goes down in a big way.

Maybe you don't plan on going on a city-wide pub crawl, but this year (like every year) you somehow got dragged into it. Even if you're just going to a chill dinner, you feel out of place not wearing some form of green on the day (#amirite).

Now if you want to wear loud clover printed patterns, we're not going to stop you. But, if you ask us, why bother when there are plenty of It-girl approved items that you'll be more than happy to stock your closet with?

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Cotton Mini Dress

BUY IT: Cotton Citizen The Tokyo Mini Dress, $155

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Velvet Pumps

BUY IT: Raye Raven Heel, $90

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Throwback Sneakers

BUY IT: Vans Old Skool Sneaker, $40

Article continues below

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Silk Cami

BUY IT: Cami NYC The Charlie Cami, $160

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Nail Polish

BUY IT: NCLA What's Your Sign? Pisces Lacquer, $18

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Wireless Headphones

BUY IT: Urbanears Plattan ADV Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, $100

Article continues below

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Lace-Up Cocktail Dress

BUY IT: Majorelle Darling Dress, $198

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Sock Boot

BUY IT: Raye Enzo Boot, $101

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Jumpsuit

BUY IT: Stylestalker Rory Jumpsuit, $229

Article continues below

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Pullover Sweater

BUY IT: 525 America V-Neck Pullover, $58

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Emerald Slides

BUY IT: Raye Berry Slide, $148

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Sequin Cocktail Dress

BUY IT: NBD Apple Martini Dress, $198

Article continues below

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Track Trousers

BUY IT: Lovers + Friends Tailored Track Trousers, $118

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Knee High Boots

BUY IT: Raye Zahara Boot, $198

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Cropped Dress Pants

BUY IT: Smythe Cropped Kick Pant, $495

Article continues below

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Pumps

BUY IT: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump, $120

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Crossbody Bag

BUY IT: Topshop Raven Crossbody Bag, $38

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Metallic Flats

BUY IT: Free People Royale Pointy Toe Flat, $198

Article continues below

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Eyeliner

BUY IT: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $22

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

High Slit Skirt

BUY IT: Fleur du Mal Skirt With High Slit, $465

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Glitter Sneakers

BUY IT: Opening Ceremony La Cienega Glitter Sneakers, $195

Article continues below

Shopping: Non-Tacky Green

Slip Dress

BUY IT: Adam Selman Slit Slip Dress, $595

No leprechaun pinches for you!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Beauty
Latest News
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Aren't Headed Down the Aisle Anytime Soon: "I'm Not Forcing Anything Right Now"

Alicia Vikander Gets Body Shamed By a Troll

Jennifer Lopez Still Believes in Marriage

Brian Falduto, School of Rock, Then and Now

School of Rock Star Brian Falduto Reflects on Pressure of Being a ''Young Gay Figurehead''

Inside Sharon Stone's Luxe Beverly Hills Mansion

Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Vanessa Trump Files For Divorce From Donald Trump Jr. After 12 Years of Marriage

Kim Kardashian, Elle

Watch Kim Kardashian Fix Wild Headlines Involving Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.