Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Is Getting Out of Jail Early

Abby Lee Miller won't be behind bars for long.

While the Dance Moms star was scheduled to be released June 21, she's now set to leave May 25.

The 52-year-old reality star was sentenced to one year in prison in May 2017. She began her sentence at FCI Victorville prison in July of that year.

The dance instructor was indicted in 2015 for bankruptcy fraud and concealment of bankruptcy assets.

Miller gave fans a peek of her life behind bars in January when she shared a photo to Instagram.

"Sometimes in life you make mistakes," she wrote at the time. "I trusted the wrong people and didn't pay any attention to things I should of. I'm more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace."

She also addressed rumors of an early release at the time and claimed she was "feeling hopeful."