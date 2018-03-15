Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Confirms Split From Michael Kopech

Brielle Biermann is dealing with some heartbreak.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 21-year-old daughter has split from her boyfriend, baseball player Michael Kopech, she confirmed in a since-deleted tweet.

Responding to a fan questioning the breakup, Brielle wrote, "It is true. We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What's meant to be will always be."

Brielle and Michael started dating in May 2016, and their relationship played out on season six of Bravo's Don't Be Tardy. Kim and Kroy Biermann voiced concern over their eldest daughter's desire to move in with the athlete, who currently plays for the Chicago White Sox organization.

So what went wrong with their romance? It appears as if the distance between Chicago and Brielle's hometown of Atlanta played a part.