Bella Hadid Makes Grandmas Proud With New Pants Trend

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 12:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Dare to Wear, Bella Hadid

SPOT / Premiere / BACKGRID

Bella Hadid is putting a patch on your fashion lull with a new trend.

The supermodel was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a basic white T-shirt, Dior waist belt, black kitten heels, caramel-tinted sunglasses and a budding trend: patchwork pants. The colorful bottoms from Dior are the star of her ensemble, forcing the other elements into supporting roles. 

They're so bright and epic that we wouldn't blame you for taking your family-made quilt to the tailors. Wouldn't your grandma be proud to see you walking down the street like the It Girl you were born to be in her creation?

Even so, you don't have to transform your family heirloom. There's plenty of patchwork to go around.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid and More!

Shop the look below!

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

River Island

Pink Patchwork Print Tapered Pants, Now $30

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

24/7 Comfort Apparel

Modernista Silky Palazzo Pants, Now $26

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Urban Outfitters

UO Patchwork Tie-Belt Pant, $64

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Mod Cloth

Floral Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $65 

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

PIERRE-LOUIS MASCIA

Patchwork Print Trousers, $327

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

MARNA RO

Patchwork Brocade, Lace, Denim Pants, Now $413

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Zendaya Reveals her Favorite Looks from her New Boohoo Campaign

RELATED ARTICLE: Kaia Gerber Makes a Case for the Early 2000s Dickies Trend

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Dare to Wear
Latest News
Olivia Wilde

Best New Beauty Products to Obsess Over This Spring 2018

ESC: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett

Is Sandra Bullock's "Penis Facial" the Next It Spa Treatment?

How to Workout Like Selena Gomez

ESC: Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber Makes a Case for the Early 2000s Dickies Trend

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Pilates Trainer Reveals 3 Booty-Perfecting Workouts

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Braid-to-Bun Is the It Girl's Top Knot

ESC: Rihanna, Instagram

What Rihanna's New Lingerie Line Could Look Like

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.