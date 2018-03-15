Camila Cabello Jokes About Her Airport Security Photo Shoot

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 10:17 AM

Camila Cabello likes to strike a pose...in front of the TSA!

On Wednesday, paparazzi photographed the 21-year-old singer going through airport security at LAX. Instead of ignoring them, as most celebrities do, she took the opportunity to have some fun. After putting her jacket in a plastic bin and just before walking through a metal detector, she struck some mock-glamorous and playful poses.

"Lmao it's kinda like when life throws u lemons, make lemonade...," Cabello tweeted on Thursday. "If they're taking pictures, might as well do a photoshoot."

Cabello is performing at the 2018 Lollapalooza music festival in Argentina and Chile this weekend. She arrived in the former country on Thursday.

Photos

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey's PDA-Filled Beach Trip

Cabello will also have plenty of time for more airport security photo shoots this year.

She will embark on a solo tour in April. Later this summer, she'll be a supporting act for Taylor Swift's Reputation tour.

