Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Kim Kardashian's Surrogate—and You'll Definitely Recognize Her

The mystery is finally over!

Two months after the arrival of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third baby, daughter Chicago West, the world gets to meet the woman responsible for carrying the newest member of the Kardashian-West family—and it's all thanks to Ellen DeGeneres.

The daytime talk show host shared the true identity of the woman during her daily show on Thursday. Drumroll please...

It was Ellen! Well, not really, but the comedian toyed with the idea of being the surrogate by putting herself into the season 14 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kim brought her real surrogate to meet her mom and sisters.