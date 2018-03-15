EXCLUSIVE!

Who Should Win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3?

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 8:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's almost time, kitty girls!

Almost time to find out which of the final four on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 has enough charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown and join Chad Michaels and Alaska in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, as well as walking away with the coveted cash prize of—say it with us in your best RuPaul voice now—$100,000 dollars!

Will it be Daenerys Targeryen Shangela, Trixie Mattel, (Laguardia, Newark) Kennedy Davenport, or season one winner BeBe Zahara Benet? Of course, there's still one major challenge to complete in tonight's season finale, as well as the last major gag of the season (who will be forced to take a seat in the throne across from that jury of angry looking eliminated queens?!), but before then, we're spilling the tea and checking the score. Check out the current stats with our handy infographic below!

Photos

Ranking the Top 20 RuPaul's Drag Race Queens

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 Finalist Scorecard

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

Of course, the queens themselves have some thoughts about why they each deserve the crown. Check out the sneak peek of the finale, above and exclusive to E! News, to hear the arguments from their perfectly beat lips themselves!

Who are you rooting for to join the Drag Race Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments below!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 announces a winner on Thursday, March 15 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , RuPaul , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Reality TV , Exclusives
Latest News
Jessica Capshaw, Grey's Anatomy

What Should Jessica Capshaw Do Next After Grey's Anatomy?

Bachelor Winter Games, Clare Crawley, Benoit Beausejour-Savard

Which of The Bachelor Franchise's 6 Engaged Couples Will Get Married First?

Champions, Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She Thinks Champions Is Really Groundbreaking

Mindy Kaling & J.J. Totah Talk Groundbreaking "Champions"

Mindy Kaling Dishes on "Champions" and Her Baby

The X-Files

What Did Scully Whisper to Mulder on The X-Files?

Becca Kufrin, Ellen DeGeneres

Becca Kufrin Wants Michael Strahan to Compete on The Bachelorette

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.