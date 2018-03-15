Who Should Win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3?

It's almost time, kitty girls!

Almost time to find out which of the final four on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 has enough charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown and join Chad Michaels and Alaska in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, as well as walking away with the coveted cash prize of—say it with us in your best RuPaul voice now—$100,000 dollars!

Will it be Daenerys Targeryen Shangela, Trixie Mattel, (Laguardia, Newark) Kennedy Davenport, or season one winner BeBe Zahara Benet? Of course, there's still one major challenge to complete in tonight's season finale, as well as the last major gag of the season (who will be forced to take a seat in the throne across from that jury of angry looking eliminated queens?!), but before then, we're spilling the tea and checking the score. Check out the current stats with our handy infographic below!