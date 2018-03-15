Mindy Kaling Reveals Why She Thinks Champions Is Really Groundbreaking

Mindy Kaling's new NBC comedy Champions has been praised for its inclusiveness, being that it's centered on a half-Indian gay teenager—a character that you don't see all too often on television—but what makes the show truly groundbreaking doesn't just stop there.

E! News sat down with Kaling and her young leading man, J.J. Totah, for a chat about the sitcom, and she admitted she believes it's the way in which the show doesn't make lead character Michael's sexuality the crux of his narrative that makes the show stand out.

"It's also nice because this is a young gay man who the show is not about his struggles with being gay," she said. "It's something that is a foregone conclusion. We're sick of necessarily watching the brutalization, and those stories needed to be told, but it's like we're kind of past it or we'd like to just see that it's part of his personality, but he has a whole other set of issues that are entertaining and great."