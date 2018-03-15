Kathie Lee Gifford on Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby: "I Don't Judge Them"

Kathie Lee Gifford has shown mercy towards Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby.

During Wednesday's episode of Radio Andy, the Today host revealed she contacted both men after they were separately accused of sexual misconduct.

Gifford told host Andy Cohen she's had her own experiences with predators; however, she doesn't hold all of her experiences with sexual misconduct at the same level.

"I personally, since I got into this business as a teenage girl, I have been sexually harassed, I have been sexually abused and I have been date raped—and don't tell me they're all the same cause they are not. They are not the same," she said. "Unless you've been through it and you can say it's the same, then fine. If it was the same to you, OK—not the same to me. And I don't want to throw everyone on the same manure pile."

She then added, "Being a jerk is not the same as being a rapist—it just isn't."