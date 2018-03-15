Conan O'Brien Trains to Be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Stunt Double—Spoiler Alert: It's an Epic Fail

Conan O'Brienmight want to reconsider his career goal of becoming a stunt double.

The late-night host attempted to demonstrate his potential when he pitched himself to blockbuster star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Wednesday night's Conan.

"I don't see what you have that I don't have," the comedian told the actor. "You're a good-looking guy...I clean up pretty nice. You're a big guy...check me out."

It was clear O'Brien was overestimating himself just a touch. "I look at this and I'm like, I'm looking in a mirror," the host continued. "Like a carnival mirror?" the action star retorted.