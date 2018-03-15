Jennifer Lopez Isn't "Forcing" Alex Rodriguez Into Marriage

Jennifer Lopez isn't in the rush to walk down the aisle...again.

The thrice-married singer opens up in the April issue of Harper's Bazaar about why she's taking her time with Alex Rodriguez, whom she's been dating for a little over a year. "I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I'm not forcing anything right now. It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships," she explains. "We have a similar makeup."

But they do have some differences. "He sports-metaphors me to death, and now I do it to everyone else," Lopez confesses. "Baseball is just like life. All you want to do is hit a home run."