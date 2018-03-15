Becca Kufrin Wants Michael Strahan to Compete on The Bachelorette

Becca Kufrin is about to start her journey as The Bachelorette, and there's one man she really wants to step out of the limo: Michael Strahan.

The 27-year-old publicist gushed about her celebrity crush on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I just love the gap tooth," Kufrin told Ellen DeGeneres. "I do! Just everything about him."

In fact, Kufrin said it would be "game over" for the other suitors if the Good Morning America co-host appeared on her season.

"It would be a really short season," she said.

What do you say, Strahan? Would you accept Kufrin's rose?

Watch the video to see Kufrin talk about her love for the anchor.