Meet Ciara and Russell Wilson's Adorable Addition to Their Family

Ciara and Russell Wilson's family is growing.

No, it's not what you think... They got their very own dog! "New Pup Alert!!! Welcome to the Wilson Family!" the Seattle Seahawks quarterback captioned the precious snapshot.

Wilson didn't reveal what they've named the silky gray pooch, but many fans couldn't help but comment on his large size. With two young children at home, there's no doubt Ciara and Russell will have their hands full when it comes to training this massive (but incredibly cuddly!) puppy.

And earlier today, Ciara sat down with E! News to share plenty of updates about 3-year-old Future Wilburn and almost 1-year-old Sienna Wilson.