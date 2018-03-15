Inside Eric and Jessie James Decker's Family World as They Get Ready for Baby No. 3

Now back at home, the whole family is getting ready to meet baby No. 3.

"This is my last baby.. We are SO excited to meet him," Jessie said. "Got baby boys clothes all washed now and put away (all Bubbys old baby clothes) and got some new cool sleeper cribs etc. the stuff they keep coming out with blows my mind! Got my pumps out and bottles too! In a few weeks, will get my hospital bag ready." They've also picked out their baby boy's name already, but of course that's for everybody else to find out after he arrives.

Also helping to keep her head on straight, in addition to having a supportive partner, is the occasional span of alone time.

"Got a pedicure, hair blown out, having a quiet lunch alone and popped into a boutique and got a cute hat and heels," Jessie chronicled a recent mommy's day out on Instagram. "Of course I stopped in to grab groceries for dinner for the fam lol but this preggo mommy decided to throw all guilt out the window and hire a sitter for the day so I could take care of me!"

She also swears by warm bubble baths, which she takes every night, going the whole nine yards with Epsom salts and candles. "I just lay there and relax and soak," she told E! News in October. Better yet, "when you're pregnant make sure your husband rubs your feet—and your neck, and your back, and everything."