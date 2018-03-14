The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti Reveals the ''Harsh'' Reason She and Kevin Wendt Split

Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt are sharing new details about their recent breakup.

As E! News previously reported, The Bachelor Winter Games couple called it quits less than a month after they won the ABC competition series. But proving that life

(and love!) always goes on within Bachelor Nation, Kevin appeared on iHeartRadio's "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast" to get some closure on the sudden split.

The pair agreed their relationship was short on "spark," with Ashley explaining to co-host Ben Higgins, "It sounds a little harsh but it's just that lack of magic. We get along very well, but there's just a little something missing and you can't really pinpoint what it is. That's just how I feel."

Kevin, who won the first season of Canada's The Bachelorette, called the feeling "normal." From his perspective, "You get those connections all the time where if you take away our outside world and just put Ashley and me on an island together, we'd probably get along really well and that's what Vermont was."