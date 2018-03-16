Kyle West Fears His True Self May Be "Exposed" When He Steps Behind the Camera on The Arrangement

Everything is on the line...

On this week's episode of The Arrangement, Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) are getting ready to begin filming Technicolor Highway, which is Megan's first starring role and Kyle's directorial debut. To say the pressure is high would be a huge understatement.

"When DeAnn (Lexa Doig) said you let your s--t get in the way, what did she mean?" Megan asks Kyle during a lunch date by the ocean. "She thinks I'm jealous about Logan or anybody else up for the part," Kyle tells her without revealing too much.

"Sounds simplistic," she tells him. Megan knows there is more to this than he's letting on. "Except for when I met Lisbeth (Ashley Hinshaw) on set I was single and she was dating the director," he reveals to Megan. It's starting to feel like all roads lead back to Lisbeth.