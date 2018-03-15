Scandal! Megan Morrison Faints at Big Hollywood Event Causing a Major Media Frenzy on The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is the pressure of being Hollywood's next rising star becoming too much for Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista)?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Arrangement, Megan faints at a big Hollywood event and her fall causes a major media frenzy, sending Deann (Lexa Doig) and Terence (Michael Vartan) into a PR tailspin.

"1.8 million lives views. The agency keeps pestering me for answers," a frustrated Deann says after watching the viral video of Megan's fall.

"Why? Because their new client launch fell apart? Screw 'em," Kyle (Josh Henderson) retorts.

Not as concerned with Megan's health, Terence suspects the actress' fainting spell is the result of something darker.

Watch

The Arrangement 201 Fashion Recap

"This insider is going with drugs," Terence asserts. "No, it's not drugs, alright? I would know," Kyle snaps back.

While the Institute for the Higher Mind's on-call doctor wasn't able to provide a diagnosis just yet, he suspects the fall came from Megan being "wound-up like a spring" and encourages Kyle to keep her relaxed.

So he does just that, comforting his fiancée as she cries into her pillow.

See it all go down in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson , , Injury And Illness , Top Stories
Latest News
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien Trains to Be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Stunt Double—Spoiler Alert: It's an Epic Fail

King Robert, Princess Eleanor, The Royals

Eleanor Confronts King Robert About Jasper on The Royals: ''Did You Forbid Jasper From Having Contact With Me?''

Jessie James Deck, Eric Decker

Inside Eric and Jessie James Decker's Family World as They Get Ready for Baby No. 3

Jennifer Lopez, Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Isn't "Forcing" Alex Rodriguez Into Marriage

Alicia Vikander, Småstjärnorna

Watch an 8-Year-Old Alicia Vikander Win a Swedish Talent Show

Becca Kufrin, Ellen DeGeneres

Becca Kufrin Wants Michael Strahan to Compete on The Bachelorette

Aubrey Marunde, Bristol Marunde

Why HGTV Hit the Jackpot With Flip or Flop Vegas' Bristol and Aubrey Marunde

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.