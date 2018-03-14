TRL Is Not Canceled, But MTV Is Expanding It to 3 Times a Day

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 4:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gigi Gorgeous, Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna, TRL's Social Media Correspondents

MTV

Despite reports of cancellation, MTV is not pulling the plug on its TRL reboot.

TMZ reported earlier today that the show is canceled, but it's actually just making some big changes. 

"TRL has been a huge success for us and we're expanding the franchise with daily late night and morning shows this summer," an MTV spokesperson told E! News. 

The music and interview show has been airing once a day in the afternoon, but MTV has also been piloting a late night version airing at 11 p.m. two nights a week. 

As MTV President Chris McCarthy told THR, the expanded version of the show will air three times a day—morning, afternoon, and late night—four days a week. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

TRL will continue the format it started when it returned in October, with a live two-hour block featuring rotating hosts and social media stars like Gigi Gorgeous and Eva Gutowski as correspondents, though the morning and late night shows will be slightly different. 

The late night version will partly serve as an aftershow for shows like Jersey Shore, but it will also feature performances and celebrity guests. The morning version will be "pure music play," McCarthy told THR, featuring a music video countdown and live performances.

Before its April premiere, TRL had been off the air for nine years. It was formerly hosted by Carson Daly

TRL will return in April and the expanded version will launch full-time in the summer. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ MTV , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Ross Lynch, Sabrina

Netflix's Sabrina Conjures Ross Lynch as the New Harvey Kinkle

The X-Files

What It's Like to Write The X-Files After Controversy

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Mystery: Who Are Old Man Randall and Tess Talking About?

Kit Harington, Milan Men's Fashion Week 2018

Kit Harington Says He Won't Star in Game of Thrones Spinoff

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

Will and Grace Sneak Peek: Will and Michael, Back Together After 20 Years?!

"Will & Grace" Exclusive Peek: Will's Ex Michael Returns

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: SVU's Philip Winchester on a Possible Stone and Benson Romance

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.