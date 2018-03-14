TRL Is Not Canceled, But MTV Is Expanding It to 3 Times a Day

Despite reports of cancellation, MTV is not pulling the plug on its TRL reboot.

TMZ reported earlier today that the show is canceled, but it's actually just making some big changes.

"TRL has been a huge success for us and we're expanding the franchise with daily late night and morning shows this summer," an MTV spokesperson told E! News.

The music and interview show has been airing once a day in the afternoon, but MTV has also been piloting a late night version airing at 11 p.m. two nights a week.

As MTV President Chris McCarthy told THR, the expanded version of the show will air three times a day—morning, afternoon, and late night—four days a week.