Which of The Bachelor Franchise's 6 Engaged Couples Will Get Married First?

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 8:00 AM
It's officially wedding season in Bachelor Nation.
After Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Lauren Burnham at the end of The Bachelor (you know, after proposing to Becca Kufrin and calling it off), the ABC hit franchise currently has six engaged couples all sittin' pretty with a Neil Lane ring on their finger.
But does that mean we'll eventually see all six couples swap vows on TV, whether as part of one the franchise's existing shows (like Evan Bass and Carly Waddell on Bachelor in Paradise last season) or receiving their very own special.
"I would love for us to televise all these weddings," Robert Mills, the senior VP of alternative programming at ABC, told E! News. "I think it's great. I'm very optimistic they're going to get married. They all seem super happy, so it's an exciting time right now in Bachelor Nation."
Here's a rundown of Bachelor Nation's current engaged couples and how close they are to tying the knot:
Paul Hebert/ABC
The Bachelor
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham: Despite their crazy road to a proposal, Arie and Lauren are looking to get married before the end of the year. "We want a pretty short engagement," Arie told E! News the day after the couple got engaged. "We're really excited to get married, so we're planning our wedding."
As for whether or not they will want it to be televised, Lauren said they're "absolutely" open to the idea, with Arie adding, "That's something we talked about, but it would have to work within our timeline. I know that we want to get married soon."
The Bachelorette
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth: Arguably one of the franchise's most beloved couples, the Boothstowes have fielded questions about when they're going to get hitched ever since their season aired in 2015. (Though their hilarious Instagram and Snapchats definitely tide fans over.)
"That is a question that no one knows the answer to," Kaitlyn told E! News of setting a date. "Basically, it could be anywhere from next week to five years from now."
But the former Bachelorette does have a vision in mind: "I just want an intimate beach wedding. We keep picturing ourselves on the beach."
ABC/ Heidi Gutman
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers: Happily living together in Dallas, JoJo and Jordan are in no rush to get married after getting engaged in season 12. "We're so focused on our relationship in the moment, and we're excited about each other's careers," JoJo told E! News. (She's in the real estate game and he's a college football analyst.)
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Absolo: The reigning Bachelorette is still with her final pick, Bryan, and they are looking to get married before the end of 2018. "We haven't set anything yet. We definitely want to get married this year, and that's the plan," Bryan told Extra. "2018, it's gonna happen."
Bachelor in Paradise
Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan: Derek shocked everyone by getting down on one knee at the end of season four, the duo is living together in NYC after he relocated.
"There is no current wedding planning, but we do discuss ideas around a wedding," Taylor told BravoTV.com's Personal Space blog. "We both would like an outdoor wedding! Right now we are focusing on next steps of living together and further developing our careers, before we get too serious with wedding planning."
The Bachelor Winter Games
Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard: It was the engagement no one saw coming...as they didn't even end the season together! After Benoit reached out to Clare after they both finished filming, a secret romance quickly blossomed.
While they kept their relationship off-camera for a bit, Benoit did end up proposing during the World Tells All taping, so is a TV wedding in their future?
Paul Hebert/ABC
"You never know," Clare told E! News. "I didn't expect this. It's crazy, going through all the Bachelor shows, I never envisioned what this looked like. It's all just beautiful to me, how it ended up. So I couldn't even imagine what a Bachelor wedding would look like for us."
And the Winter Games' engaged couple's wedding is the one Robert Mills would most love to see on ABC's airwaves.
"It's funny, in a weird way, I would say Clare and Benoit because there was so many things I loved about Winter Games, but the greatest thing was the fact that Clare...she had never ended happy," he explained of Clare, who had previously appeared on The Bachelor and two seasons of BIP. "Even when she retired, she was never happy. Obviously, there was a lot of humor at her expense, which was fun and she took that in stride. But you really root for Clare, and then to have that happy ending and just the way Benoit proposed and he talked about her dad watching over them, I still will rewatch that proposal and it just gives me chills. It was so great. I would love to see that."
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28, on ABC.
