Miss Universe 2015 Runner-Up Reunites With Steve Harvey 2 Years After Famous Flub

It's been two years since Steve Harvey accidentally named Miss Colombia the 2015 Miss Universe winner instead of Miss Philippines. The talk-show host and runner-up reunited on Wednesday's episode of Steve and discussed how the mishap changed her life.

While it would be easy for former contestant Ariadna Gutiérrez to hold a grudge against Harvey, the TV personality said the two actually became friends.

"Her family's really kind to me," he said. "Her father was who I really wanted to be cool with…because anybody who do this to my daughter, I'm going to being looking for their ass a long time."

In fact, the nightmare experience opened up new opportunities for Gutiérrez. The runner-up ended up appearing in the movie xXx: The Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel and launched her own sunglasses line.

"It change my life forever," she said.

