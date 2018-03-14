Kendall Jenner Asks Herself Some Hard-Hitting Existential Questions

What does Kendall Jenner think about when she's away from the lights, cameras and runways? Cheerios. Apparently.

Along with her fourth Vogue cover and her correlating interview, the legendary fashion mag has also released a dreamy and possibly thought-provoking video featuring the supermodel, getting ready in the morning and asking herself some tough questions about life as she knows it.

The luxurious three-minute video entitled I, Kendall was filmed at The Mark Hotel, directed by Charlotte Wales and written by Jessica Joffe, a style editor at Diane von Furstenberg.

But what exactly are Kendall's existential queries? Let's see from the top!